Short Interest in Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Declines By 21.7%

Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 623,200 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 795,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.1 days.

ZPTAF opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from $0.50 to $0.40 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.40.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.