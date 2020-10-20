Short Interest in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Declines By 22.2%

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 612,200 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 786,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 225,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $310,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 453,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,588 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 237,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 55,590 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $70.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $298.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

