Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Drops By 13.4%

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the September 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,737,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.44. 5,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,094. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.62. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.89 and a one year high of $58.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

