Short Interest in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Declines By 22.7%

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 819,200 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.03.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $151.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.49 million. Sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In other news, CFO Robert H. Young purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $30,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Clossin purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,080 shares of company stock valued at $175,000. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 15.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58,050 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in WesBanco by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

