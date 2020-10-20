Silgan (SLGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts expect Silgan to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. Silgan has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

