Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SILC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Silicom in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:SILC opened at $35.08 on Friday. Silicom has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $251.74 million, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $23.05 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Silicom by 25.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Silicom by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Silicom by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicom by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 213,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 42,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

