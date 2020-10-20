Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of SAMG opened at $11.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. The company has a market cap of $169.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.75. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $13.75.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 474,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 44,889 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 146,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

