Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Achieves Market Cap of $8.57 Million

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00036751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008406 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $548.94 or 0.04613927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00030163 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001738 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

SAI is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

