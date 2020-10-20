SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Shares Gap Up to $7.19

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.19, but opened at $7.70. SITE Centers shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 14,259 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SITC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $5.75 to $8.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.02.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 16.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in SITE Centers by 11.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6,062.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,743 shares in the last quarter.

SITE Centers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITC)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

