Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. OTR Global upgraded Skechers USA to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skechers USA from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.10.

SKX opened at $34.35 on Friday. Skechers USA has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $729.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Skechers USA will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 93.7% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 31.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 29.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

