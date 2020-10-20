Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Position Decreased by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 47.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $612,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 35.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 28,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.92.

In related news, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,912,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,004.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $2,180,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,529,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,888,152. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.05. The stock had a trading volume of 22,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $158.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.15.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

