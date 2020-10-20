SL Green Realty (SLG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.26 million. On average, analysts expect SL Green Realty to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.70. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

SLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 96 buildings totaling 41.0 million square feet.

