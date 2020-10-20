SLM (SLM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect SLM to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $348.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.93 million. On average, analysts expect SLM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. SLM has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

