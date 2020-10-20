SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells filters and filtration equipment. The company operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. Automatic Control Equipment segment manufactures and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves and actuators. Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. SMC Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SMCAY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SMC from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho downgraded SMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMCAY opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.95. SMC has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

