Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Short Interest Down 15.8% in September

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 6,570,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SONO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sonos from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James downgraded Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

SONO stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.65. Sonos has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. Research analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $281,451.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 17.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 38,014 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 710,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 178,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 22.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 202,523 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

