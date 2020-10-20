South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SJI. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

NYSE SJI traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $19.40. 8,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $259.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.19 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.