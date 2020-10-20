Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Raised to $60.00

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of SO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.06. 22,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,063,472. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average is $54.74. Southern has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,540. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 562.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Southern by 454.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.