Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Short Interest Up 17.4% in September

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 506,400 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 431,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE SWX traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $66.01. The company had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $89.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.82 and its 200-day moving average is $69.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.19.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $757.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.93 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,468,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,128,000 after buying an additional 523,846 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the second quarter worth about $12,477,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 17.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,196,000 after buying an additional 85,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,804,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,541,000 after buying an additional 57,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

