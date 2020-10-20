SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Acquired by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,760 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 11.4% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,131,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,129 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,972,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,785,000 after acquiring an additional 720,291 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,403,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,159,000 after purchasing an additional 248,360 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 147,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 1,070,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,984,000 after buying an additional 89,343 shares during the period.

Shares of SPAB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.68. 37,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,594. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39.

