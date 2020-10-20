SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $21,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 210,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 83,486 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 59,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 24,751 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 933,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after buying an additional 18,605 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,839. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $31.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

