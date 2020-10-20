SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) is Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 801,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after buying an additional 127,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,078. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $33.48.

