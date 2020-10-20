Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Receives $72.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.33.

SR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of Spire stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,556. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $87.96.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.51 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Spire will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Spire by 145.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 77.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 12.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

