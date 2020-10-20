Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

NYSE:SR traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.08. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $87.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.62.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Spire by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Spire by 28.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Spire by 8.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 77.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 18.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

