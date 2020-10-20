Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Square from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Square from $80.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Cowen cut Square from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Square from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.08.

Square stock opened at $186.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.55 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.81 and a 200-day moving average of $115.18. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $193.44.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $29,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,858,216.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $593,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 689,905 shares of company stock worth $112,143,728 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Square by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

