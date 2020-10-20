SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on SSNC. BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.73.

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,651. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $66.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.51.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 50,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $3,177,524.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at $17,559,424.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 234,129 shares of company stock worth $14,695,451 in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 308.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.