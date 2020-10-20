Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Raised to $204.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.27.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.60. 4,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.56. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $180.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.29.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

