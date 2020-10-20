Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.92, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $94.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day moving average is $78.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,696,870,000 after purchasing an additional 493,961 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $835,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 22.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $602,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,845 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.