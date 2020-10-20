Status One Day Volume Reaches $4.85 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. Status has a total market cap of $79.87 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, GOPAX, Bittrex and Ovis.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00243105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00087379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00033734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.54 or 0.01324178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00149779 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status’ genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Neraex, ABCC, Tidex, HitBTC, Upbit, Gate.io, ZB.COM, LATOKEN, ChaoEX, Bittrex, BigONE, Binance, Radar Relay, Livecoin, OKEx, CoinTiger, Kucoin, Bancor Network, IDEX, IDCM, TOPBTC, Gatecoin, Cobinhood, IDAX, Huobi, Liqui, DEx.top, OTCBTC, OOOBTC, Bithumb, DragonEX, DDEX, Kyber Network, Ovis, Poloniex, Ethfinex and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

