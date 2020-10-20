Stepan (SCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $460.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.50 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, analysts expect Stepan to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SCL opened at $113.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $118.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other news, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $322,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $52,702.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,501.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,594. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

