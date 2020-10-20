Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,794 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 760% compared to the average daily volume of 441 call options.

Acorda Therapeutics stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,211,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,107. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $33.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.27. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 138.66%. The business had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 81.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,207 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 17.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,872,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 282,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

