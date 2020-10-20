Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $164.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.14.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.59. 668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,924. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.61 and its 200-day moving average is $138.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $303.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,397,000 after purchasing an additional 74,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sun Communities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,371,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,091,000 after buying an additional 164,911 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,158,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,494,000 after buying an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,976,000 after buying an additional 318,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in Sun Communities by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,791,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,081,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.