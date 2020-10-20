Sun Communities (SUI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. On average, analysts expect Sun Communities to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $144.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 104.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.95. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.43.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

