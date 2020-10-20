Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) Insider Julian Dunkerton Purchases 29,216 Shares

Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) insider Julian Dunkerton acquired 29,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £44,992.64 ($58,783.17).

Julian Dunkerton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Julian Dunkerton bought 91,817 shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £137,725.50 ($179,939.25).

On Thursday, September 24th, Julian Dunkerton acquired 148,177 shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £207,447.80 ($271,031.88).

Shares of LON SDRY traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 148.40 ($1.94). 397,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 524.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.23. Superdry plc has a 12-month low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 529 ($6.91). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 151.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 136.66. The firm has a market cap of $129.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 345 ($4.51).

Superdry plc (SDRY.L) Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

