Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Shares Gap Up to $8.41

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.41, but opened at $9.05. Surface Oncology shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 1,112 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a market cap of $335.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.49.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Surface Oncology Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Surface Oncology by 21.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth $861,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $476,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 65.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,038,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

