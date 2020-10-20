Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SYNH. Mizuho upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Syneos Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $59.70 on Friday. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $223,189,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $43,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,777,302 shares of company stock valued at $223,902,696 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Syneos Health by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 27,437 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 29.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 15.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 14.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 28,037 shares during the last quarter.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

