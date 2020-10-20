Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 274,700 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 344,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 201,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.18, a current ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. The company has a market cap of $69.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Synlogic by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Synlogic by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 142,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synlogic by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synlogic by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYBX shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, September 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.