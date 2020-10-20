Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.06% of Synopsys worth $19,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 6,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 24,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 15.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total value of $1,057,800.00. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $42,137,950.19. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,630 shares of company stock valued at $64,843,541. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $224.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $232.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.86.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

