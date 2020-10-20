SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SYSCO by 369.9% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SYSCO by 84.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SYSCO from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

NYSE:SYY opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.25. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

