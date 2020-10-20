T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their outperform rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report issued on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised T-Mobile US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut T-Mobile US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.04.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $112.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $123.42.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 198.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

