Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Update

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Taylor Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taylor Devices stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 197,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 5.66% of Taylor Devices as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

TAYD opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.12. Taylor Devices has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.