(TC) (NYSE:TC) Shares Gap Up to $0.95

(TC) (NYSE:TC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.95, but opened at $1.14. (TC) shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 8,615 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in (TC) stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of (TC) (NYSE:TC) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.55% of (TC) worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(TC) Company Profile (NYSE:TC)

TuanChe Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

