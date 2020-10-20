Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teleperformance from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Teleperformance stock opened at $161.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.97. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $83.16 and a twelve month high of $165.32.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

