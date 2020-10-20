Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the September 15th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Territorial Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 27.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 115.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.