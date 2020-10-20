Tesla (TSLA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect Tesla to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tesla to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $430.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,121.95, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. Tesla has a 1-year low of $50.04 and a 1-year high of $502.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $422.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.49.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $578.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.87.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total value of $419,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,011,831.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,456.18, for a total value of $5,824,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,827,093.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,371 shares of company stock valued at $78,407,159 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

