Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.16.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $150.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $155.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

