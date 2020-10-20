The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ANDE. National Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Andersons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of The Andersons from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of The Andersons stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. The Andersons has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $745.14 million, a P/E ratio of -132.82 and a beta of 0.81.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Andersons will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Andersons during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Andersons by 164.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The Andersons by 15.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in The Andersons during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

