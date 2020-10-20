The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLIC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded The First of Long Island from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $16.17 on Friday. The First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.50.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $28.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 26.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that The First of Long Island will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the first quarter worth about $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The First of Long Island by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The First of Long Island by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. 58.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

