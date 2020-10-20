The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $397.11 million, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.90.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $52.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 48.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth $1,781,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 61.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

