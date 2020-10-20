The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

HCKT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $13.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $52.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 106.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 43.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

