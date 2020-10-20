The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $149.00

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.63.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $141.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $353.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.28 and a 200-day moving average of $126.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.